(CBS4) – Denver PrideFest is the largest celebration of LGBTQ pride in the Rocky Mountain region. Saturday and Sunday, head to Civic Center Park for a weekend full of festivities. A 5k run and parade round out the weekend. It’s a free, all-ages event.
Head to Denver’s Five Points neighborhood Saturday and Sunday for the annual Juneteenth Music Festival. A parade kicks off the weekend’s events. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Manual High School. Make your way to 27th and Welton for a weekend full of live music, food, and fun. It’s free to attend.
Travel back in time at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. Saturday, June 15 through Sunday, August 4, a bustling medieval city emerges in Larkspur. Enjoy turkey legs, live performances, and a marketplace. Tickets range between $11 and $23.
Fiddler on the Roof continues its run at the Buell Theatre. Friday through Sunday, attend a live performance of the hit musical. It’s a heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define family. Tickets start at $35. Get more info at denvercenter.org.