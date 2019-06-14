BRONCOS UPDATEPat Bowlen, Beloved Team Owner, Dies At 75
By Andrea Flores


(CBS4)Denver PrideFest is the largest celebration of LGBTQ pride in the Rocky Mountain region. Saturday and Sunday, head to Civic Center Park for a weekend full of festivities. A 5k run and parade round out the weekend. It’s a free, all-ages event.

Head to Denver’s Five Points neighborhood Saturday and Sunday for the annual Juneteenth Music Festival. A parade kicks off the weekend’s events. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Manual High School. Make your way to 27th and Welton for a weekend full of live music, food, and fun. It’s free to attend.

A scene from the Colorado Renaissance Festival in 2014 (credit: CBS)

Travel back in time at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. Saturday, June 15 through Sunday, August 4, a bustling medieval city emerges in Larkspur. Enjoy turkey legs, live performances, and a marketplace. Tickets range between $11 and $23.

Fiddler on the Roof continues its run at the Buell Theatre. Friday through Sunday, attend a live performance of the hit musical. It’s a heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define family. Tickets start at $35. Get more info at denvercenter.org.

Andrea Flores

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s