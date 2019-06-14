



Racines Restaurant

– Looking to uncover all that Denver’s Speer neighborhood has to offer? Get to know it by browsing its most popular local establishments, from a coffee shop with popular breakfast fare to an Italian restaurant. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Speer, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is traditional American, breakfast and brunch spot Racines Restaurant, which offers salads and more. Located at 650 Sherman St., it’s one of the top-rated businesses in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 576 reviews on Yelp. It’s also a gathering place for power brokers.

Choose from a list of specialty hot sandwiches like the jalapeño cream cheese burger or grilled cheese with avocado and bacon, or opt for the chorizo breakfast burrito smothered in pork green chili, paired with a bacon bloody mary.

Angelo’s Taverna

Bar and Italian restaurant Angelo’s Taverna, which serves seafood, pasta and more, is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 620 E. Sixth Ave., 4.5 stars out of 895 reviews.

Fresh oysters from both the East and West coasts are delivered daily. Noteworthy menu items include bison ravioli, mussels with bacon gorgonzola, chargrilled oysters and Angelo’s signature pappardelle bolognese.

Odyssey Italian Restaurant

Next, check out Odyssey Italian Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 778 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian venture at 603 E. Sixth Ave.

Specializing in authentic Italian cuisine that incorporates high-quality ingredients such as fresh seafood and local Colorado lamb, the diner features a full menu of classic pan-seared dishes “from the old country,” in addition to catering services.

Rosebud Cafe

And finally, there’s Rosebud Cafe, a local favorite with five stars out of 118 reviews. Stop by 90 Pennsylvania St. to hit up the breakfast and brunch locale next time you’re in the neighborhood.

The coffee shop offers a variety of hot beverages and breakfast food items. Try a chocolate croissant with a lavender latte, or a lox bagel with chrysanthemum black tea.

