By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Idaho Falls News, Yellowstone National Park


ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4)– From a hospital bed in Idaho Falls, Idaho, 13-year-old Phillip Ullom described what happened right before the crash that took his twin brother’s life. Phillip and his brother Nathan were on a trip in Yellowstone National Park near Lewis Falls with their father.

(credit: Julia Blackshear)

“I remember getting up from my seat to get some chips and next thing I know we’re off the road, about to hit a tree,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Phillip Ullom (credit: Julia Blackshear)

That Tuesday evening driving back to a campsite, their RV flipped, taking Nathan’s life and leaving Phillip with a shattered pelvis and other severe injuries. Neither of the boys was wearing a seat belt, their father was taken to a hospital in Jackson, Wyo. The crash remains under investigation.

(credit: Julia Blackshear)

“Doesn’t seem real but apparently it is,” said Phillip.

Nathan was 13 years old and had just finished his 7th grade year at American Academy in Castle Pines, Colo. Friends and family say he was a bright, intuitive, caring and spirited young boy who had a love for martial arts, reading, science, and theatre. He was a member of Saint Mary’s ACC and loved serving God.

(credit: Julia Blackshear)

“Nathan was a wonderful child. He was very thoughtful, he loved to sing,” said Julia Blackshear, the boys’ mother.

(credit: Julia Blackshear)

Blackshear says Phillip has a long road to recovery and there is no telling when they will be able to come back to Colorado.

(credit: Julia Blackshear)

Phillip hopes his story can help save other lives, “Always wear a seat belt, also tell the ones you care about that you love them.”

(credit: Julia Blackshear)

LINK: Nathan Ullom GoFundMe

Dominic Garcia

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s