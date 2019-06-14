



– From a hospital bed in Idaho Falls, Idaho, 13-year-old Phillip Ullom described what happened right before the crash that took his twin brother’s life. Phillip and his brother Nathan were on a trip in Yellowstone National Park near Lewis Falls with their father.

“I remember getting up from my seat to get some chips and next thing I know we’re off the road, about to hit a tree,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

That Tuesday evening driving back to a campsite, their RV flipped, taking Nathan’s life and leaving Phillip with a shattered pelvis and other severe injuries. Neither of the boys was wearing a seat belt, their father was taken to a hospital in Jackson, Wyo. The crash remains under investigation.

“Doesn’t seem real but apparently it is,” said Phillip.

Nathan was 13 years old and had just finished his 7th grade year at American Academy in Castle Pines, Colo. Friends and family say he was a bright, intuitive, caring and spirited young boy who had a love for martial arts, reading, science, and theatre. He was a member of Saint Mary’s ACC and loved serving God.

“Nathan was a wonderful child. He was very thoughtful, he loved to sing,” said Julia Blackshear, the boys’ mother.

Blackshear says Phillip has a long road to recovery and there is no telling when they will be able to come back to Colorado.

Phillip hopes his story can help save other lives, “Always wear a seat belt, also tell the ones you care about that you love them.”

LINK: Nathan Ullom GoFundMe