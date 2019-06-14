BRONCOS UPDATETake a look back at the life of team owner Pat Bowlen (1944-2019)
Filed Under:Colorado News

SAGUACHE, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in the town of Saguache in Colorado’s San Luis Valley have issued a boil-water advisory that they said takes effect immediately. Tap water in the town currently doesn’t meet public health drinking water standards.

(credit: Saguache County Office of Emergency Management)

The advisory was issued overnight, and hundreds of cases of drinking water are being provided to residents. They are now available at the Saguache Town Hall.

The Walmart in Salida provided the cases of water to the town at a discount, according to the Saguache County Office of Emergency Management.

There’s no projection so far on how long the boil order will last.

