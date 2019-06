'Heart Of The City': Broncos Fans Remember Pat BowlenDenver Broncos fans began honoring the late Pat Bowlen by visiting his statue in front of Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Pat Bowlen Legacy: Public Celebration Of Life To Be Held At Mile HighThe Denver Broncos and the Bowlen family announced they will host a public tribute for Pat Bowlen on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Pat Bowlen, Beloved Broncos Owner, Dies At 75Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died late Thursday, just under two months before his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

John Elway's Biggest Career Moment Came When Pat Bowlen Declared 'This One's For John'On Feb. 7, 2016, John Elway thrust the Lombardi Trophy into the air and hollered, "This one's for Pat!" It came 18 years after Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen had declared, "This one's for John!"

Players, Leaders React To Bowlen's Death: Elway 'Will Miss Pat Greatly'People across the country are reacting with sadness to the passing of the owner of the Denver Broncos.

A Look Back At The Life Of Denver Broncos Owner Pat BowlenTake a look at the life of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (1944-2019), who, like his football team, grew to legendary status. His arrival so many years ago transformed not just a franchise but a community.