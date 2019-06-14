Comments
(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are using GPS collars to study moose calving rates in northern Colorado.
Calving rates vary between the Laramie River, North Park and Walden, which are separated by the Continental Divide. They are looking at possible explanatory variables for the differences in the two areas, primarily willow nutrition.
Researchers say the animals venture into very rough habitat and the collars are vital for keeping track of them.
CPW posted a video to show how the process works.