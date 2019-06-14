BRONCOS UPDATETake a look back at the life of team owner Pat Bowlen (1944-2019)
(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are using GPS collars to study moose calving rates in northern Colorado.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Calving rates vary between the Laramie River, North Park and Walden, which are separated by the Continental Divide. They are looking at possible explanatory variables for the differences in the two areas, primarily willow nutrition.

Researchers say the animals venture into very rough habitat and the collars are vital for keeping track of them.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW posted a video to show how the process works.

