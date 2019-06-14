



A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 32 years in prison Friday for committing several crimes in Denver during a year-long flight from authorities. Starting in August of 2017, Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her 1-year-old child from an Adams County home at gunpoint.

A state-wide Amber Alert was issued the next day and authorities searched from Commerce City to Pueblo for the trio. The woman and her son were safely located near a light rail station in Greenwood Village.

Venzor-Gonzales eluded police for months but was captured, only to escape again in March of 2018, this time from deputies in Denver who were taking him to treatment at Denver Health Medical Center.

Later that day, police located a vehicle in Aurora, chased it back into Denver where it crashed at 41st and Albion. Venzor-Gonzales fired gunshots at officers and fled the crash scene. The other person in the vehicle was arrested.

It wasn’t until the following August, a year after the kidnapping, that police caught up to him at a house in Thornton. He was arrested there with the help of the FBI.

UPDATE: The Denver Police Department with the assistance of the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and @ThorntonPolice have apprehended Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez this afternoon in Thornton. pic.twitter.com/MNoSaPnBQU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 24, 2018

Venzor-Gonzalez was found guilty by a jury three months ago of five charges related to the pursuit and crash from Aurora into Denver. All are felonies, starting with the Attempted First Degree Murder-Extreme Indifference for firing at police while fleeing. All five charges were felonies.

Friday’s sentence now aside, Venzor-Gonzales still has a June 19 court date in Adams for 10 charges related to the kidnapping and another June 24 in Arapahoe County for a burglary.