DENVER (CBS4) – A group in Denver on Thursday protested tactics used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local police that target immigrant communities. Celeste Martinez was among those outside Colorado’s capitol who claimed that the policies are tearing families apart.

(credit: CBS)

“While Colorado has taken many steps forward, police and ICE continue to collaborate together through ICE notifications,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

The rally was held in advance of Father’s Day weekend to draw attention to the fact that many families in Colorado are having to exist without the presence of their dads, who’ve been deported or detained by immigration agents. In place of the fathers at the rally, the protesters held up black silhouettes.

(credit: CBS)

In May, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation that declares people suspected of being in the country illegally can’t be detained by law enforcement agencies at the request of ICE.

(credit: CBS)

The protesters say the trust, and the families, ICE notifications have broken will take a long time to repair. They also said fear of deportation and lack of trust in law enforcement agencies has stopped many immigrants from reporting crimes, which they say compromises public safety.

