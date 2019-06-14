DENVER (CBS4) – Many in Colorado were treated to a beautiful “Broncos” sunrise on Friday morning. Many thanks to Carol for sending us the following picture from Loveland.

We’re going to see a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms once again today. It’s about a 40% chance that any one place could see a storm. There is enough moisture available on the eastern plains to see a strong or severe storm pop up. The highest chance for this to happen is along the Kansas state line.

Looking ahead to the Father’s Day weekend it feature a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms both days as a cold front sweeps into the state. We aren’t anticipating an all-day washout on Saturday or Sunday but if you are making plans to be outside with dad make sure you have a backup plan if storms threaten your location.