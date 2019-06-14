DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver celebrated summer by getting out and about in the community on Friday. They took out the “Copsicle Cruiser” and handed out free ice cream.
The Copsicle Cruiser stopped by the Mestizo-Curtis Park pool on Friday afternoon.
The Denver Police Department provided the vehicle and the freezer, Safeway provided the ice cream, and the kids provided the excitement!
It’s all part of the police department’s ongoing efforts to build positive relationships with the community.
“The police department has put tremendous effort into doing this, not only in the cost of the truck and the freezer with our partners at Safeway, but also officers it helps them bridge the gaps sometimes between the community and the officers that serve them. And who doesn’t like ice cream on a hot day?” said Denver Police Department director of public safety Troy Riggs.
The Copsicle Cruiser will be visiting different neighborhoods in Denver all summer long.