LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lakewood Police Department is reminding people to give wildlife plenty of space after a bobcat was spotted roaming around Green Mountain on Thursday.
A City of Lakewood employee captured some photos of the bobcat.
“Look at this amazing Bobcat that came to visit Lakewood!” police wrote on Facebook.
“Please remember to keep your distance from these animals and make sure your pets are leashed and safe when wildlife is around,” police urged.