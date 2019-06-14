BRONCOS UPDATETake a look back at the life of team owner Pat Bowlen (1944-2019)
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lakewood Police Department is reminding people to give wildlife plenty of space after a bobcat was spotted roaming around Green Mountain on Thursday.

(credit: Lakewood Police Department)

A City of Lakewood employee captured some photos of the bobcat.

“Look at this amazing Bobcat that came to visit Lakewood!” police wrote on Facebook.

(credit: Lakewood Police Department)

“Please remember to keep your distance from these animals and make sure your pets are leashed and safe when wildlife is around,” police urged.

