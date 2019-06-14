JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a driver made it easier for them to keep the public safe, after he handed over a bag of heroin during a traffic stop.
“Honesty is the best policy even if it’s accidental,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
Deputies stopped the vehicle last week because the plate didn’t match the car registration.
“When deputies asked for his vehicle registration, he handed them registration for another vehicle along with a baggie of of heroin,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Deputies checked and discovered the man had two active warrants, he was out on bond for felony burglary charges, and he had multiple guns and ammunition in the car.
The man said the guns and the car — which was not registered and had fake plates — belonged to a friend, but could not give any information on the friend.
Another deputy recognized the man from a previous arrest that also included a stolen vehicle and possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
Deputies took the man to jail on multiple charges.
“Moral of the story? Don’t commit crimes, but if you want to make it easier for us to keep the public safe, we’re OK with that,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Have a good weekend, JeffCo. We’ll be here if you need us.”