DENVER (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Denver is adding to their campus with the addition of a first-year student housing building. An on campus residence is the one thing current students say is missing from the urban campus.
“This is a huge commuter campus, especially having three colleges here in the same space it is hard to get that community feel,” one student said.
“Being a transfer student from out of state it was really hard to find housing it was very stressful to commute as well,” Sophie Storey said.
With a vote of approval from the CU Board of Regents, planning officials will soon break ground in the middle of the downtown campus.
Cary Weatherford, the director of institutional planning for the University of Colorado Denver says by the year 2021, a portion of the athletic field on Larimer Street will be home for their new students.
“You’re going to see a 550-bed first year residence hall with dining,” said Weatherford.
The student housing the school offers now is away from campus and Weatherford says fits better for students a few years into their education.
“First year is a really important time for our students and getting a first year housing building right in our neighborhood is going to get them off to a good start it will help them build that community,” he said.
While current students will not benefit from the addition, it is not keeping them from celebrating for those who will.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for new students,” Storey said.