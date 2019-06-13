  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Karen Morfitt
Filed Under:Denver News, University of Colorado Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Denver is adding to their campus with the addition of a first-year student housing building. An on campus residence is the one thing current students say is missing from the urban campus.

(credit: CBS)

“This is a huge commuter campus, especially having three colleges here in the same space it is hard to get that community feel,” one student said.

“Being a transfer student from out of state it was really hard to find housing it was very stressful to commute as well,” Sophie Storey said.

(credit: CBS)

With a vote of approval from the CU Board of Regents, planning officials will soon break ground in the middle of the downtown campus.

(credit: CBS)

Cary Weatherford, the director of institutional planning for the University of Colorado Denver says by the year 2021, a portion of the athletic field on Larimer Street will be home for their new students.

“You’re going to see a 550-bed first year residence hall with dining,” said Weatherford.

(credit: CBS)

The student housing the school offers now is away from campus and Weatherford says fits better for students a few years into their education.

“First year is a really important time for our students and getting a first year housing building right in our neighborhood is going to get them off to a good start it will help them build that community,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

While current students will not benefit from the addition, it is not keeping them from celebrating for those who will.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for new students,” Storey said.

(credit: CBS)

Karen Morfitt

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s