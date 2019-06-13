(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite tattoo spot? Or maybe ready to try your first? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tattoo spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for tattoo.
Harbour Lights Social Club
Topping the list is Harbour Lights Social Club. Located at 13990 E. Mississippi Ave. in SableRidge, the barber shop, piercing and tattoo spot is the highest-rated tattoo spot in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
The Electric Crayon Tattoo
Next up is East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park’s The Electric Crayon Tattoo, situated at 13692 B E. Iliff Ave., Unit B. With 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo and piercing spot has proved to be a local favorite.
Lady Luck Tattoo
Seven Hills’ Lady Luck Tattoo, located at 18541 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 120, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tattoo spot five stars out of 21 reviews.
Planet X Tattoo & Supply
Planet X Tattoo & Supply, a piercing and tattoo spot in Dam East-West, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3095 S. Peoria St., Unit C, to see for yourself.
Art With Heart
Over in Dayton Triangle, check out Art With Heart, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the tattoo spot at 10283 E. Iliff Ave.
Article provided by Hoodline.