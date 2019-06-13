Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews are getting ready to clear an historic amount of debris from avalanches in the high country. Right now the areas of priority are between Copper Mountain and Frisco.
Massive avalanches covered a lot of the Tenmile Canyon Recreational Path. Trees and rocks from the chutes fell on the path as snowslides brought the debris down the mountain.
Crews are getting a late start removing the debris because of the late, heavy snowpack. Right now it’s estimated that it will take three weeks to clear.