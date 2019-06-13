Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said an adult male was found dead Thursday near the intersection of West Bowles Avenue and South Flower Street.
Investigators later determined the man was suspected of stealing items from a nearby Target store.
“While fleeing, he collapsed and died,” the department stated in a Twitter message.
The Bowles-Flower intersection is approximately 500 feet from the southeast corner of the Target store located at 9390 West Cross Drive in Littleton.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s exact cause of death.