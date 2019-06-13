Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A business in Denver is part of the city’s Safe Place program. Bank of America joins more than 200 Denver metro area businesses that take part in the program.
The Safe Place program is designed to help protect victims of bias-motivated crimes.
Bank of America placed a Safe Place decal on its doors. Safe Place doesn’t just designate the business as a place for victims to seek shelter, but for witnesses as well.
“In June, across the nation, is known as Pride Month, so just trying to build some awareness of this program in the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Denver Police Lt. Layla DeStaffa.
Police believe the timing of the announcement is significant with Denver Pride coming up this weekend.