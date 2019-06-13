Filed Under:Bank Of America, Denver Pride, Safe Place

DENVER (CBS4)– A business in Denver is part of the city’s Safe Place program. Bank of America joins more than 200 Denver metro area businesses that take part in the program.

(credit: CBS)

The Safe Place program is designed to help protect victims of bias-motivated crimes.

(credit: CBS)

Bank of America placed a Safe Place decal on its doors. Safe Place doesn’t just designate the business as a place for victims to seek shelter, but for witnesses as well.

(credit: CBS)

“In June, across the nation, is known as Pride Month, so just trying to build some awareness of this program in the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Denver Police Lt. Layla DeStaffa.

(credit: CBS)

Police believe the timing of the announcement is significant with Denver Pride coming up this weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s