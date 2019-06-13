DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is in the lineup Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s game after getting hit with a pitch on the left forearm. Arenado said he was a little stiff and sore, and he would test his arm during batting practice before Thursday’s game against the San Diego Padres.

“It’s going to be stiff for a while, a little sore and bruised but something I have to play through,” he said. “It’s bruised but I can play through a bruise.

“We have a day off Monday so I should be fine the next four games and hopefully the day off will help me big time.”

Arenado took batting practice and fielded grounders before Thursday’s game while wearing a wrap around the forearm.

“I’ll wear something to cover it throughout the game and definitely protect it just in case something happens again,” he said. “I feel fortunate in that I haven’t gotten hit there before, or not in a long time. I think I’ll be OK.”

Arenado was batting in the bottom of the third when Chicago starter Cole Hamels hit him with a 90 mph fastball during Colorado’s 10-1 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday. Arenado looked toward the mound before bending down and taking off his shin guard. He said something to the Chicago dugout before walking to first base.

Arenado stayed in the game to run the bases and was forced out at second. He played the field in the fourth, throwing out Addison Russell to start the inning, but was replaced by Ryan McMahon in the top of the fifth.

X-rays on the arm showed there was no break.

“He’s sore and he’s a little bruise up but he feels as though he’s ready to play,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Arenado said Wednesday he was expecting to get hit after Colorado pitchers had hit Chicago All-Star Kris Bryant twice on Tuesday and once by German Marquez last week in a series at Wrigley Field.

In April 2018 Marquez hit Bryant in the bill of the helmet, and Bryant’s sunglasses cut him on the forehead. He missed a few games.

“If you’ve been in this game long enough you understand why certain things happen and I understand why I got hit there, and I’m not blind to those facts,” he said. “I’m not mad about that, I was in pain where I got hit.

“That’s baseball. You hit a couple of those guys there’s usually a price to pay. I understand that.”

Arenado leads the Rockies in home runs (17) and RBIs (57) and is second in average (.330).

