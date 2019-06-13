WALDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A moose study by Colorado Parks and Wildlife will track the success of moose during calving season. The area specifically targeted is in Northern Colorado.
The research studies the difference in calving success rates between the Laramie River and North Park and Walden.
CPW experts want to know why the rates are different. Agents place tracking collars on the animals to follow their movements.
“What we’re really looking for here is, we have these collard cows and we want to see whether or not they have a collard calf with them. And then we’re able to identify that calf based on the cow that they’re with,” said researcher Forest Hayes.
Researchers say the animals venture into very rough habitat and the collars are vital for keeping track of them.