DENVER (CBS4)– Now you can tee up before takeoff at Denver International Airport. Mini golf is back this summer at DIA.
Passengers and visitors are welcome to hit the links for the 18-hole mini golf course on the plaza. The course surrounds DIA’s park on the plaza, where visitors can find trees and plants native to Colorado, lounge seating and corn hole.
That’s at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal, pre-security.
The mini golf course is free and open from June 14 to July 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Just visit the clubhouse for a putter, golf ball and scorecard.
There are other things to do at DIA, too! Wellness Wednesday fitness classes are on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and include classes like yoga, Pilates, Zumba and others.
LINK: DIA Events