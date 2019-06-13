



– As bad as Kyle Freeland was for the Rockies this season, he’s actually been worse in his first two minor league starts for the Albuquerque Isotopes. Freeland took his second loss in as many starts on Wednesday as Albuquerque lost to Oklahoma City (a Dodgers affiliate) 12-9

Freeland lasted 5 2/3 innings but gave up 9 runs and two home runs. Freeland minor league stats are actually worse than what he compiled in 12 starts this year for the Rockies. At triple A, Freeland has a 10.13 ERA and has giving up 13 runs and 3 home runs in only 10 2/3 innings pitched. As a Rockie, Freeland’s ERA was just above 7 as he gave up a whopping 16 home run in only 59 innings pitched.

Freeland’s struggles are a surprise to everybody after his fantastic season last year. The Thomas Jefferson High School graduate finished 4th in the National League Cy Young voting after registering one of the best seasons as a pitcher in Rockies history. The Denver native won 17 games in his 2nd major league season and had an ERA of 2.85.