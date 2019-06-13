  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Carbon Tax, John Hickenlooper

DENVER (AP) — A carbon tax is part of the climate plan that Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper is backing. He’s the latest candidate to outline a plan to combat global warming.

Along with the carbon tax, the former Colorado governor would spend $350 billion on green infrastructure and efficient cars, rejoin the Paris climate accords and invest more in green technology research.

Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper smiles as he is introduced at the National Forum on Wages and Working People: Creating an Economy That Works for All at Enclave on April 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are attending the forum, held by the Service Employees International Union and the Center for American Progress Action Fund, to share their economic policies. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hickenlooper is a former petroleum geologist who drew criticism from some environmentalists in Colorado for not being tougher on the state’s energy industry.

He wants to expand nationally the methane emission restrictions that he pioneered as governor. And he’d start a program to let young people pursue careers aimed at addressing climate change.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s