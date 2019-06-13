Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in a car crash that killed a man and injured the son-in-law of the Colorado Springs mayor. Jeffrey Sloan is accused of crashing into a car on East Colfax and Colorado Boulevard on Sunday morning.
Sloan, 36, was tracked down by police after investigators found his ID in the car. The crash killed an Uber driver who has not been identified.
Mark Karla was injured in the crash. Karla is the son-in-law of Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.
According to the Gazette, Karla is still in the hospital.