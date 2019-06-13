  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in a car crash that killed a man and injured the son-in-law of the Colorado Springs mayor. Jeffrey Sloan is accused of crashing into a car on East Colfax and Colorado Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Jeffrey Sloan (credit: Denver Police)

Sloan, 36, was tracked down by police after investigators found his ID in the car. The crash killed an Uber driver who has not been identified.

(credit: CBS)

Mark Karla was injured in the crash. Karla is the son-in-law of Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

According to the Gazette, Karla is still in the hospital.

