DENVER (CBS4) – Celebrate National Blood Donor Day on Friday, June 14, by giving the gift of life. Dairy Block & Denver Milk Market are hosting the first annual Dairy Block Blood Drive with the goal of making it the largest single-day blood drive in Colorado.
“Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to give back to our local community – each year, nearly 5 million Americans need blood transfusions,” organizers stated.
Vitalant buses will be parked at the corner of 18th and Wazee Streets at the main entrance to Denver Milk Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 14.
Organizers say the entire process takes about an hour.
Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health and bring a government issued ID card.
For more information or to make a Dairy Block blood donation appointment, please call 303-363-2300 or visit www.vitalant.org, site code 00615.