After several mild days of sunshine and below average temperatures, stormy weather is creeping back into Colorado. We had a few isolated storms through the week, but rain chances are very much on the rise.
Friday, more scattered storms are possible. A few could even turn severe for the front range and plains. Especially for areas out on the eastern plains from Limon out to Burlington.
If you’re making plans for Father’s Day weekend, you may want to make some indoor alternatives. Rain is looking pretty likely on Saturday and Sunday, with a few thunderstorms possible as well. So if you’re trying to BBQ for the family, just know there is a decent chance for rain. Some of those storms could turn severe for the eastern plains on Saturday.
Temperatures area also going to cool down this weekend, we’ll drop down to the mid 70s once again.