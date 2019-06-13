GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcycle crash in Golden killed a pregnant doe — but one of her two fawns survived. The Colorado State Patrol said she gave birth after the crash. Troopers shared a photo of the newborn deer in the grass.
It happened on westbound Interstate 70, near Beaver Brook. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say the freak accident caused the doe to give birth before her death.
“Motorcycle [versus] deer crash usually doesn’t end like this,” the CSP tweeted.
“Rider is ok, mama and twin did not make it, but this little guy was born after the crash!” officials tweeted.
The motorcyclist walked away with minor scrapes and bruises, officials said.
The doe and a second fawn she was carrying did not survive.
“Rider is ok, mama and twin did not make it, but this little guy was born after the crash!” the CSP tweeted.
The CSP said Colorado Parks and Wildlife was on their way to pick up the surviving fawn. Parks and Wildlife will raise the fawn in hopes of returning it to the wild.
“Good luck little guy!” the agency tweeted.
CSP reminds drivers this is the time of year when wild animals are giving birth and urged people watch out for them.