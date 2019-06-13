  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CSP, Denver News, Highway 36, Semi Crash

(CBS4) – A multi-car crash on Highway 36 ended with one car upside down and wedged under a semi truck. Remarkably, the Colorado State Patrol said there were no serious injuries.

(CBS4)

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes approaching Pecos Street. The 26-year-old man driving the gray Mitsubishi that ended up under the semi was taken to the hospital, but troopers confirmed his injuries were not serious.

Copter4 was overhead when a tow truck pulled the car out from under the semi.

(CBS)

Once they flipped the car over, the full extent of the damage was visible.

(CBS)

A silver Mazda was also involved in the crash but the 34-year-old woman who was driving was not hurt.

The semi was driven by a 48-year-old man. Investigators did not provide any other information about him.

(CBS)

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway for a time during the morning rush hour.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation so they have not yet determined who was at fault.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s