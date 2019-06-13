(CBS4) – A multi-car crash on Highway 36 ended with one car upside down and wedged under a semi truck. Remarkably, the Colorado State Patrol said there were no serious injuries.
The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes approaching Pecos Street. The 26-year-old man driving the gray Mitsubishi that ended up under the semi was taken to the hospital, but troopers confirmed his injuries were not serious.
Copter4 was overhead when a tow truck pulled the car out from under the semi.
Once they flipped the car over, the full extent of the damage was visible.
A silver Mazda was also involved in the crash but the 34-year-old woman who was driving was not hurt.
The semi was driven by a 48-year-old man. Investigators did not provide any other information about him.
The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway for a time during the morning rush hour.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation so they have not yet determined who was at fault.