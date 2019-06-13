  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Black Hawk News, Casinos, Central City News, Cripple Creek News, Gambling


DENVER (AP) – Colorado casinos saw an increase in combined 2018 revenue that set a record for the state. The Denver Post reports that casinos in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek reaped combined revenue of $842.1 million last year.

(credit: CBS)

The American Gaming Association says the figure is a 1.7% increase over the state’s $828 million take in 2017 and a nearly 13% increase over 2014.

The association’s 2019 edition of its “State of the States” roundup found 12 of 24 states with legalized commercial gambling enjoyed record revenues last year.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

The association says the industry brought in an all-time national high of $41.7 billion in 2018, a 3.5% increase over 2017. Officials say Colorado still lacks legal sports betting, which contributed significantly to the national increase.

