CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – A 13-year-old Colorado boy was killed and his twin brother was seriously injured in a recreational vehicle crash in Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says the rental RV crashed on South Entrance Road near Lewis Falls on Tuesday evening.

KTWO-AM in Casper reports Nathaniel Ullom, of Elizabeth, Colorado, died at the scene, and his brother Phillip was flown to a hospital in Idaho.

(File photo. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The boys’ father was taken to a hospital in Jackson.

Veress says the RV was the only vehicle involved in the crash. No other information was released.

