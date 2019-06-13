Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Austin Eubanks, who was in the Columbine High School library when a pair of gunmen took 13 lives of their fellow students and a teacher in 1999, was found dead last month at a residence in Steamboat Springs. Now the autopsy report has confirmed he died from a heroin overdose.
Eubanks, 37, spoke to CBS4 in April when the Columbine community remembered the tragedy’s 20th anniversary.
Eubanks also spoke in 2018 at a press conference launching the “Lift The Label” campaign, a state-wide movement aimed ending the stigma associated with seeking treatment for opioid addiction.
Eubanks’ family released the following statement after his death:
“Unfortunately Austin lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face. Helping to build a community of support is what meant the most to Austin, and we plan to continue his work. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time.”
Heroin is not a disease. it is a drug and if they are stupid enough to try it then they deserve what they get.just because he was a columbine survivor doesn’t mean he is any better than the rest of the addicts out there.