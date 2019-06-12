Comments
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– Lightning sparked a wildfire that’s burning northeast of Durango. The 186 fire is one of two wildfires burning in Colorado right now.
The wildfire has burned between three and five acres. Fire managers are attacking it aggressively, using air resources to keep flames from spreading.
