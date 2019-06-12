Filed Under:186 Fire, Durango News, Wildfires


DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– Lightning sparked a wildfire that’s burning northeast of Durango. The 186 fire is one of two wildfires burning in Colorado right now.

(credit: U.S. Forest Service)

The wildfire has burned between three and five acres. Fire managers are attacking it aggressively, using air resources to keep flames from spreading.

