WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Wheat Ridge nonprofit Family Tree is launching a new campaign that brings everyone together to celebrate the little things. The idea is to count your comforts by focusing on the little things we take for granted.
Those things include turning on the lights, grabbing car keys, even heading outside for some fresh air.
The hope is that every time you’re grateful, you will donate $1 to help fund programs to fight child and domestic abuse as well as homelessness.
“Just the range of programs to help people all along to become really independent and I think it’s just so amazing what they do,” said Century Link sponsorships senior director Rich Karlis.
“Really just looking around, anything, if you’re sleeping with a roof over your head, in a warm bed and you’re able to turn the light on, it’s a comfort that most of us take for granted every single day,” said AT&T Sports Net host Jenny Cavnar.
The hope is that once you donate, you will challenge five friends to join you.
LINK: Count Your Comforts