EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Bears are getting adventurous and a video captured recently in Colorado shows how creative they can be. Greg Schwartzkopf shared the video from his home in Evergreen.
This young bear wandered up to his deck and spotted something he liked. It climbed up onto the rail and walked over to a hummingbird feeder. Then, the bear reached out and grabbed it, tipped back and slugged down the sugary liquid.
Schwartzkopf said it happened at 1:30 in the afternoon. Schwartzkopf says he has always brought the feeder in at night, but was surprised the bear came by in the middle of the day. He has permanently removed the tempting treat and hung a basket of flowers in its place.
