(HOODLINE) – Looking to check out the best museums in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top museums in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for museums.
Denver Museum Of Nature And Science
Topping the list is Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Located at 2001 Colorado Blvd. in City Park, the spot is the highest-rated museum in Denver, boasting four stars out of 502 reviews on Yelp.
“The museum is always wonderful, with well-done exhibits and so many special events to take advantage of,” said Yelper Hazel S.
Colorado State Government: Capitol Building
Next up is Capitol Hill’s Colorado State Government: Capitol Building, situated at 200 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 136. With 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, the museum and landmarks and historical building has proven to be a local favorite.
“The building is amazing, but what makes it worth it is the view from the dome,” said Yelper R. Jonathon J.
National Ballpark Museum
Lower Downtown’s National Ballpark Museum, located at 1940 Blake St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the museum five stars out of 29 reviews.
“This is a must-see for any baseball fan,” said Yelper Jacquelyn L. “Really amazing collection of memorabilia and some surprising items, all nicely displayed in a fairly small space.”
Molly Brown House Museum
Molly Brown House Museum, a museum in Capitol Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 157 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1340 Pennsylvania St. to see for yourself.
“I’m so glad we visited the Molly Brown House to learn about the real Margaret Brown,” said Yelper Christy K. “The house was beautifully and historically refurbished to its original state and our docent was terrific.”
