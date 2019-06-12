Comments
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Reveille Fire is burning in the San Isabel National Forest. The wildfire has grown to 96 acres.
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Reveille Fire is burning in the San Isabel National Forest. The wildfire has grown to 96 acres.
The fire is located north of Gardner in Huerfano County.
Lightning is blamed for starting that fire. Strong winds are fueling that fire.
Crews are using helicopters to fight the fire from the air.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.