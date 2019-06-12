Filed Under:Huerfano County News, Reveille Fire, Wildfires


HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Reveille Fire is burning in the San Isabel National Forest. The wildfire has grown to 96 acres.

The fire is located north of Gardner in Huerfano County.

(credit: Reveille Fire)

Lightning is blamed for starting that fire. Strong winds are fueling that fire.

Crews are using helicopters to fight the fire from the air.

