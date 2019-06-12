  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cannabidiol, CBD, Denver News, King Soopers

DENVER (CBS4) – CBD products will soon be on shelves at King Soopers stores across Colorado. The products range from lotions, oils and creams.

(credit: CBS)

Cannabidiol is a chemical found in hemp and marijuana plants. It’s the second most prevalent active ingredient in marijuana. It does not contain properties that cause a “high.”

“Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety,” King Soopers officials told CBS4.

Products containing CBD (Cannabidiol) are seen in a shop in Paris on June 14, 2018. – The government recently reminded industries that “only seeds and fibers can be used. The use of flowers is forbidden. Only certain varieties of cannabis or hemp, devoid of narcotic properties, can be used for industrial and commercial purposes under cumulative conditions. No therapeutic virtue can be claimed by manufacturers, sellers of products containing CBD”. (Photo credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

Walgreens, CVS and Vitamin Shoppe are some other stores that already sell CBD products.

CBD is commonly used to address anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s