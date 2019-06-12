Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – CBD products will soon be on shelves at King Soopers stores across Colorado. The products range from lotions, oils and creams.
Cannabidiol is a chemical found in hemp and marijuana plants. It’s the second most prevalent active ingredient in marijuana. It does not contain properties that cause a “high.”
“Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety,” King Soopers officials told CBS4.
Walgreens, CVS and Vitamin Shoppe are some other stores that already sell CBD products.
CBD is commonly used to address anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain.