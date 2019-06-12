



– Police in Golden believe an attacker is targeting homeless people. This after two men were attacked Wednesday morning near the School of Mines campus.

The men, both transients, said they were in the area of 14th and Jackson Streets in Golden when their attacker, a white man, approached them and assaulted them with a blunt object.

While beating them, victims told police that their attacker yelled things like, “Get out of my city!”

Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries. The attack happened near the School of Mines campus. Campus police sent out an alert to nearby residents warning them of the attack.

The suspect is described as a white male with blue eyes, 25-40 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, 140-160 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing, a dark-colored mask and used a blunt object in his attack.

Investigators believe the attack could be linked to an attack in January. That first incident happened in the 1500 block of Ford Street, near where Wednesday’s assault happened. In that attack, two transients were targeted and one man was struck in the back of the head with a blunt object and the suspect tried to tase them with a stun gun.

In both cases, the attacker yelled, “Get out of my city!”

Police believe there may be other attacks not reported to police.

Golden police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information on either case, or another attack matching the description of the suspect, to call Golden Police Sgt. Marcus Williams at 303-384-8116 or mwilliams@cityofgolden.net.