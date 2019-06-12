DENVER (CBS4)– Police departments in the Denver metro area area teaming up with federal agencies. They will be taking on the issue of gun violence.
The partnership will focus on shootings like the one on Monday in Aurora’s Utah neighborhood. Four people were shot.
By using the new task force known as RAVEN, investigators made an arrest on Wednesday morning.
The Denver and Aurora police chiefs say it is about keeping everyone safer.
“Gun violence doesn’t stay in Denver or Aurora, it impacts the entire metro region. For us to maximize our effectiveness, we have to work together,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.
“We are coming together to do our best to combat and significantly reduce the gun violence in our communities,” said Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz.
The ATF shared how the task force also worked together to link 13 unrelated shootings to a single gang.