FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 27-year-old man was injured in Fort Lupton after he fell 25 feet into a concrete pit. It happened Tuesday night inside the building of the company Golden Aluminum located on the 1400 block of East 14th Street. Firefighters said the worker may have slipped from a piece of equipment on the edge of the pit.
Rescuers used a rope system and a crane that was inside the building to get him in a basket and lift him out of the pit.
So far there’s no word on how badly the worker was hurt. His name is also not being released.
Ten firefighters and two paramedics were involved in the rescue operation.