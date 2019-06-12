  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 27-year-old man was injured in Fort Lupton after he fell 25 feet into a concrete pit. It happened Tuesday night inside the building of the company Golden Aluminum located on the 1400 block of East 14th Street. Firefighters said the worker may have slipped from a piece of equipment on the edge of the pit.

(credit: Fort Lupton Fire)

Rescuers used a rope system and a crane that was inside the building to get him in a basket and lift him out of the pit.

(credit: Fort Lupton Fire)

So far there’s no word on how badly the worker was hurt. His name is also not being released.

(credit: Fort Lupton Fire)

Ten firefighters and two paramedics were involved in the rescue operation.

(credit: Fort Lupton Fire)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s