



– Looking to uncover all that Aurora Hills has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Asian marketplace to a Korean restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Aurora Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Thai Flavor

Topping the list is Thai spot Thai Flavor. Located at 1014 S. Peoria St., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 324 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect pho, rice noodle soup, house specials, stir fried dishes and curry in red, green, yellow and panang flavors. Try the seafood hot pot (hot and sour soup with squid, shrimp, muscles, onions, mushrooms, cilantro, lemon grass and lime leaves) and the crispy fried pork (in a garlic sauce and vegetables).

Aki Asian Hot Pot

Next up is Chinese spot Aki Asian Hot Pot, which offers hot pot and more, situated at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 125. With four stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The all-you-can eat hot pot option allows diners to choose their soup base and then add any combination of meat (pork, beef and chicken), seafood (squid, mussels, shrimp and fish filet), vegetables (watercress, Chinese yam, pumpkin slices and lotus root) and their noodle (udon, rice vermicelli and Korea rice cake).

Pho Cafe Asian Cuisine

Vietnamese spot Pho Cafe Asian Cuisine is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12405 E. Mississippi Ave., four stars out of 114 reviews.

Menu standouts include the pho Tom (shrimp with rice noodle soup and beef broth), the seafood special dinner (green mussels, shrimp, calamari, fish fillet, crab and coconut milk sauteed with fresh vegetables) and the spicy basil chicken dinner (stir-fried with basil and vegetables in a brown sauce).

Pacific Ocean Marketplace

Pacific Ocean Marketplace, a grocery store and bakery that offers seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 107 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12303 E. Mississippi Ave. to see for yourself.

The marketplace features authentic packaged selections from Japan, Phillipines, Korea, Vietnam, Africa and more, as well as a hot station to take on the go. There is also a bakery, deli and produce section.

Thai Mile High

Check out Thai Mile High, which has earned four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai spot at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Unit 109.

Article provided by Hoodline.