BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– What caused the cancellation of a concert at the 1st Bank Center over the weekend was linked to the fire suppression system. Concert goers had to move to the Denver Coliseum for the Bassnectar concert on Saturday night.
A Bassnectar string of concerts was set to take place there over three days, but the electronic music group only got to perform at the Broomfield venue on Friday night.
Inspectors say even though it was a minor problem with the fire sprinklers, it was enough to cause concern to relocate the show.
The venue says the repairs have been made and the 1st Bank Center will be up and running for its next big event on June 23.