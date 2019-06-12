Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they arrested someone in a shooting that sent four people, including a teenager, to the hospital. One of those victims, an adult, was critically hurt.
Police have not identified the suspect in custody nor the victims.
The shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Tuesday on East Kansas Place near Mississippi and Peoria.
Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.