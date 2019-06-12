ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Aspen is now the first city in Colorado to ban the sale of flavored nicotine products. It’s an effort to end the teen vaping epidemic.
Proponents of the ban, which includes flavored pods, chewing tobacco, cigarettes and cigars, argue flavored vape pods and e-cigarettes draw kids to vaping.
It goes into effect Jan. 1.
Last November, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Colorado teens had the highest incidence of vaping in the country.
The common misconception among smokers, particularly teenagers, is vaping is the healthier option than inhaling cigarette smoke. However, vaping still allows people to inhale nicotine and could be addictive.
In 2017, Aspen passed a law raising the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.
Aspen High School principals, the American Heart Association, the Colorado School of Public Health, Aspen Valley Hospital were among those that sent letters supporting the ban on flavored nicotine products to the town council, the Aspen Times reports.