



– A Colorado business has launched a collection drive to help children who are in foster care in Colorado. American Furniture Warehouse has placed collection boxes at each of their stores in the state, and people are asked to donate school items in them.

The collection is being done to help the Backpack Project, an effort led by CBS4’s partner The Adoption Exchange. The goal is to fill backpacks for the children when they head back to school later this year.

Adoption Exchange spokeswoman Chelsea Taylor said she hopes the items collected will “make the youth feel re-energized, refreshed, confident and ready to start a new school year.”

If you’d like to help out The Adoption Exchange’s Backpack Project, you are asked to bring general items kids would need in a school backpack to any American Furniture Warehouse in Colorado between now and June 24. Items that are needed include journals, water bottles, stress balls, sunglasses, hair accessories, art supplies and pens and pencils. Sudoku books or other brain teaser books are also being collected.

To learn more about the children in foster care who are featured in CBS4’s Wednesday’s Child reports, visit the Adoption Exchange’s website at adoptex.org.