DENVER (CBS4) — A pair of small wildfires have drawn the attention of crews in southern Colorado.
Seven aircraft, including one heavy tanker, two helicopters and three single-engine tankers, are flying against the 186 Fire located 11 miles northeast of Durango.
“Fire managers are using retardant drops at the top of the fire to keep it from spreading into steeper terrain above the fire,” the U.S. Forest Service stated Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post. “A helicopter crew is working the base of the fire to keep it from spreading downhill.”
The fire was is believed to be started by lightning, perhaps as late as a week ago when another fire – the 156 Fire – was ignited less than a half mile away.
The 186 Fire is burning Stevens Creek area and no structures are threatened.
In Huerfano County, near Gardner, the Reveille Fire is also burning in remote wilderness. No structures are threatened here, either, and crews are taking a risk-averse approach with more hands crews and fewer aircraft. Almost 250 personnel are involved in the firefight.
The fire grew by 25 acres Monday and another 25 since Tuesday morning, and now totals an estimated 75 acres in size.
The Reveille Fire was first reported June 3. No cause has been released.