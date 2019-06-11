DENVER (CBS4) – First responders can now be better prepared for emergencies involving children. The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) is on the road with its Mobile Training Center.

For much of June, the specially-equipped RV is parked at South Metro Fire Rescue Authority’s administrative building.

“Two vehicle, motor vehicle accident,” said Dr. David Stocker, pediatric emergency physician at Sky Ridge Medical Center.

He was explaining the basic scenario set up for first responders in the simulation lab inside the RV. The patient was a high-tech child manikin, named Max.

“Hey Max, how you feeling buddy?” said Kourtney Hartford, lead paramedic in this training scenario.

“Oh, I can’t breathe,” said Dr. Stocker, acting as Max.

Six-year-old Max, has arm pain and he’s been vomiting.

“What’s been going on?” said Hartford.

“I ate something I shouldn’t have,” answered Max.

South Metro firefighters, EMTs and paramedics work as team. They learn Max the manikin is having an anaphylactic reaction after eating something with peanuts. His mother was driving him to an emergency room when they were hit by another car.

“Let’s get a line going if you can,” said Hartford to the team. “We definitely need to get some Epi drawn up.”

This was a mock emergency played out in a fake ambulance inside the RV. The work was hands-on. It was training for the real thing.

“Alright buddy, we’re going to get you some medicine to help,” said Hartford.

The RMHC Mobile Training RV is now parked at South Metro. Over a dozen days, up to 750 first responders will train for pediatric calls.

“They just don’t see a lot of sick kids,” said Stocker.

Capt. Todd Edwards heads South Metro’s EMS training.

“This is the place to learn from our mistakes so that we can refine our skills and just do better when we’re on the actual calls,” said Edwards.

“We have compressions going, we’ve got an airway,” said Hartford.

Max made it to the ER in good shape. He was lying down on the job, but bringing first responders up to speed when it comes to saving young lives.