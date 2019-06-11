Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – With just a few days before Denver’s PrideFest celebrations, the Denver Zoo is sharing the love story of a same-sex pair in their flock. The flamboyant flamingos are named after two LGBTQ+ icons — *NSYNC band member Lance Bass and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
“Chilean flamingo Lance Bass and American flamingo Freddie Mercury have paired up for several years,” zoo officials tweeted Tuesday.
Obviously the two males can’t have a chick of their own, but zookeepers said they could step in as surrogate parents if a breeding pair is unable to raise their chick.