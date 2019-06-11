Filed Under:Denver PrideFest, Denver Zoo

DENVER (CBS4) – With just a few days before Denver’s PrideFest celebrations, the Denver Zoo is sharing the love story of a same-sex pair in their flock. The flamboyant flamingos are named after two LGBTQ+ icons — *NSYNC band member Lance Bass and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

“Chilean flamingo Lance Bass and American flamingo Freddie Mercury have paired up for several years,” zoo officials tweeted Tuesday.

Obviously the two males can’t have a chick of their own, but zookeepers said they could step in as surrogate parents if a breeding pair is unable to raise their chick.

