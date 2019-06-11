Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood police officer who was seriously injured while on duty on his patrol motorcycle is back at work this week. Agent Mark O’Donnell was on leave for more than 10 months after he was thrown from his vehicle on Aug. 2 at Wadsworth Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood police officer who was seriously injured while on duty on his patrol motorcycle is back at work this week. Agent Mark O’Donnell was on leave for more than 10 months after he was thrown from his vehicle on Aug. 2 at Wadsworth Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.
O’Donnell says an off-duty dispatcher saved him. She was driving nearby when she saw the aftermath of the accident, quickly pulled over and called first responders.
O’Donnell had to get casts put on both arms and braces on his neck and left leg after the wreck.
“We are so happy and proud of Agt O’Donnell!!! It’s been a long road!!” the Lakewood Police Department tweeted.