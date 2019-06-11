Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday night at the ViewHouse Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Juancho Hernangomez just finished his third season with the Nuggets and had a career high in games played (70) and points per game (5.8) in 2019.

Last month, Hernangomez underwent surgery on what to repair a core muscle injury, but he expects to play in the upcoming FIBA World Cup for his home country of Spain.

“Right now I’m feeling great,” said Hernangomez. “I started running last week and have been spending a lot of time with the trainers.”

“Every summer I try to keep working hard, work on my game, work on my body,” said Hernangomez, who is using the surgery to get extra rest for his body.

“It’s the first time since eight years ago that I can rest more than 15 days. My body feels rested. I’m excited to go for the national team. I’m excited to play against the best players in the world. I’m excited to play with my brother (Willy). I think it’s going to be fun.”

Hernangomez also joked that if Spain and Serbia meet in the World Cup he will be doing some trash talking with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

“I think for sure we’re going to play Serbia with Joker. I’m going to try to talk a lot of s— to him.”

When asked what language the two will communicate in, Hernangomez joked that Jokic’s teaching tactics of his home country’s language might come back to hurt him.

“I know all the bad words (in Serbian),” said Hernangomez with a smile. “And I’m going to use them against him.”