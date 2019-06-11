  • CBS4On Air

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is getting ready for an influx of drivers traveling through the Interstate 25 Gap Project. Crews have been working on that project between Castle Rock and Monument for months.

CDOT says they plan to turn a shoulder into a lane on weekends to help with Colorado Renaissance Festival travel in Larkspur.

Crews are asking drivers for help, too.

“Don’t follow too closely. The leading cause of crashes on this corridor before construction, before and after construction is following too closely,” said Tamara Rollison, a spokeswoman for CDOT.

When construction is finished, there will be an express toll lane in each direction. Work should be finished by the fall of 2022.

